Lamela feels no Spurs transfer fee pressure

The Argentina international moved to London from Roma during the close-season but has failed to live up to expectations in early performances.

However, an impressive display in Thursday's 2-1 UEFA Europa League win over Sheriff, which included a 60th-minute goal to put Spurs ahead, indicates the 21-year-old is beginning to turn a corner.

"The size of the transfer fee is a good thing for me," he said. "It means that Tottenham were prepared to go the extra mile to get me, so I want to show them what I can do, for the benefit of the team.

"The transfer fee is no pressure for me, because when I went to Roma in 2011, they paid quite a lot to bring me from River Plate."

Lamela is keen to shake off his label as a replacement for Gareth Bale, who joined Real Madrid for a world record £85 million.

"Everyone can bring his own qualities and give his best for the team but it is wrong to say I was brought here to replace Bale," Lamela added.

"People have said many things about me and about the other players who joined last summer.

"When I said recently that I would be capable of making the difference here, I said it because I believe in myself.

"I came here to give the team what they need. I will bring what I can and hope to do well."

Tottenham host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.