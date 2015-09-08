Lampard certain Chelsea will recover

Former Chelsea star Frank Lampard is confident the side will recover from their sub-standard start to the season and launch a Premier League title challenge.

The champions have only won one of their first four matches in 2015-16 and already trail title rivals Manchester City – another of the midfielder's former clubs – by eight points.

But New York City’s Lampard is not overly concerned by the early-season struggles of Jose Mourinho's side and has confidence they will bounce back promptly.

"These things can happen," the 37-year-old told Sky Sports when asked about Chelsea's poor start.

"They were a dominant side last year and won the league quite rightly. Sometimes things don't always go as well for you, but Chelsea are certainly capable of coming back from that.

"I always fancied Chelsea and City to be the strong teams this year.

"I have such an affiliation with Chelsea that I have always got my eye on them and I have got no doubt that they are going to come back and still have a strong season."

Chelsea return to action with an away game against Everton on Saturday and rivals Arsenal will visit Stamford Bridge in their following Premier League contest.