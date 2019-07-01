Lampard excused from Derby training to finalise Chelsea switch

Frank Lampard has been excused from reporting back for pre-season training with Derby as he continues discussions about becoming Chelsea manager.

Rams boss Lampard was last week granted permission to speak to the Premier League club with a view to succeeding Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge.

Derby are searching for a new manager on the assumption the 41-year-old will leave Pride Park.

Derby County has excused Frank Lampard from reporting back for pre-season training on Monday and Tuesday to allow his discussions regarding a potential move to Chelsea to be concluded as soon as possible.

“Derby County Football Club has excused Frank Lampard from reporting back for pre-season training on Monday and Tuesday to allow his discussions regarding a potential move to Chelsea to be concluded as soon as possible,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“The first few days of pre-season training will be focused on fitness training and will continue as planned under the guidance of the fitness, medical, conditioning and sports science teams at the club’s training centre.

“On the assumption that Frank will reach an agreement with Chelsea to become their new manager, the club shall step up its efforts to find a replacement manager.”

Former midfielder Lampard scored a club record 211 goals as a Chelsea player between 2001 and 2014, winning 11 major trophies.