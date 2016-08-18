Lampard fired up to battle Gerrard again

Frank Lampard is fired up to face Steven Gerrard for the first time in MLS when New York City host LA Galaxy on Saturday.

The former Chelsea star will come up against Gerrard for the first time since joining the ex-Liverpool captain in the United States top flight in 2015, with Lampard having missed the 5-1 defeat at Galaxy's StubHub Centre in August due to injury.

The one-time England team-mates, now 38 and 36 respectively, have been on strong runs of form in recent weeks, with Gerrard joint top of the assist charts with 11 and Lampard having scored nine goals in his last 10 appearances.

And Lampard believes they will be able to enjoy meeting one another more than they did during a heated rivalry between Chelsea and Liverpool during their Premier League careers.

"It's normal, we're used to it. It was Lampard versus Gerrard in the England team, it was Chelsea-Liverpool for many a year. I love it," he told ESPN.

"I think we're more relaxed about it and we can enjoy it more these days. It was quite intense, Liverpool against Chelsea, we played each other so often.

"It wasn't just me and Steven, obviously, but people were always billing that as a midfield battle.

"I enjoy it. I get on very well with Stevie, he's doing very well over there and he's had a fantastic career, he's a legend of the game.

"I look forward to going up against him. Of course, when we step out, we want to beat each other. Not just him, but Ashley Cole, Robbie Keane, people I'm familiar with.

"But we'll enjoy the rivalry and I'll try to come out on top."

New York sit top of the Eastern Conference after 25 matches, while Galaxy are third in the Western standings.