Lampard predicts Chelsea squad overhaul

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard believes the reigning Premier League champions need a major squad overhaul in order to be able to challenge for top honours again.

The Stamford Bridge side finished eight points clear of Manchester City last term to claim the title, but they have been nowhere near their best form this campaign.

Guus Hiddink's men sit 14th in the league table with 25 points from 22 games, just four points clear of the relegation zone, and Lampard feels they need several new signings in order to return to the top.

"From seeing some of the games I saw when I was back in England over the Christmas period, I think they need a new injection around the team," Lampard told reporters.

"It's strange because a year ago, you're thinking, 'They've got a great squad and if they add to it they can really go.'

"Now you're thinking, 'They need to revamp, to change some players.'

"I think that will happen in the summer. I think there will be three or four or five players and positions in the team that change around."

Chelsea opted to replace Jose Mourinho with Guus Hiddink earlier this campaign in an attempt to get back on track after their underwhelming start to the season and Lampard is confident they will bounce back.

"We're not used to their current situation. I was really fortunate to be part of a really good era. A bad season was like second, third, or fourth at the most, so I think it's shocking," he added.

"Chelsea are very used to change, but what they've always had is results, so I'd like to see them get back to the top half of the table very soon. I think the club will come back.

"They're a huge club and there's obviously been issues there. You see that when they fire the manager who won the league six months before. I know a lot of people at the club. They will come back."