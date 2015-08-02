Lampard targets MLS play-offs for City

Midfielder Frank Lampard is confident New York City can make the MLS play-offs and push for the title after making his debut on Saturday.

The former Chelsea and England star made his debut at Yankee Stadium, coming on for the final 20 minutes of City's 3-2 loss to the Montreal Impact.

Jason Kreis' men have been inconsistent, winning just one of their past four matches to be three points outside the play-off spots in the Eastern Conference.

But Lampard feels there is enough quality in his team, with Andrea Pirlo and David Villa alongside him, to push for a top-six finish.

"There's obviously things we need to improve because we're not winning enough games," he said.

"I don't have too many fears to be honest. I think we have the quality we've got in the team. I think once we get a bit of time to settle down, we've got a long week this week, important games coming up.

"We're all aware of that but it's within us to do what we want. I think there's enough ability here to go on a run of wins, put us in competition for a play-off spot which is what we all want here.

"We're here to go to the play-offs, we're not here to make up the numbers in year one. We want to go all the way."

Lampard said he had not trained enough ahead of his debut, which was delayed by a calf injury.

However, the 37-year-old said he was keen to be involved and he hopes an improvement in fitness will lead to him contributing more.

"I've only been able to train with the team the last day and a half, two days, really," Lampard said.

"So it was quite pushy to be involved today but fair play to Jason, he wants me involved and he understands I really want to be involved. So it's 20 minutes under the belt if anything.

"As I say, from now on, now I've got that and I've come through. I need to get right, I need to get fit as I possibly can, train with the team and try to contribute."