Lampard's New York debut delayed

Frank Lampard's much-anticipated New York City FC debut has been delayed yet again.

Since deciding to remain on loan with Manchester City for the remainder of the 2014-15 Premier League campaign, and consequently missing the start of the MLS season, fans have been anxiously awaiting the Chelsea and England legend's first game in New York.

But they will have to wait just a bit longer to see Lampard make his MLS bow, after he suffered a calf strain to rule him out of City's hosting of Toronto FC at Yankee Stadium.

"I'm hugely disappointed to be missing out on Sunday's game, which I have been really looking forward to," Lampard said via nycfc.com.

"I've been feeling great in training and have loved working with the squad. Unfortunately I sustained a small strain to my calf during a session.

"Whilst I've been taking it day-by-day since then and have been involved in light training, I've just been advised by the medical team that it needs a few days' rest for it to heal fully.

"As I say, it's personally very disappointing for me but these things happen in football.

"The good news is that I should be back in full training next week.

"While I was desperate to play a role on Sunday, I have to take the advice of our medical team to let it heal and not risk further injury so I can get back on the pitch and play a full role as soon as possible."