Langerak wants to be Dortmund's first-choice goalkeeper

A new coach, new season and increased competition for places, but Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Mitch Langerak is still hopeful of becoming the club's number one.

Thomas Tuchel will lead Dortmund in 2015-16 following the departure of club icon Jurgen Klopp and the highly rated German boss has already started to make his mark, with the signing of keeper Roman Burki from Freiburg.

Burki, Langerak and Roman Weidenfeller will compete for the keeper's jersey under Tucher at Signal Iduna Park next season.

But Langerak is up for the challenge as he enters his prime, after the Australia international made 17 appearances in all competitions last term - his best return since arriving from Melbourne Victory in 2010.



"Of course, that is the plan [to cement his spot as number one]. That is what I'm going for," the 26-year-old told Perform.

"But it is a new season, with a new trainer coming in. A lot of things will change and it is difficult for me to speculate at the moment because I don't know what's going to happen.

"A lot of the boys are eager to see what is going to happen come next season but we will see how things pan out."

Langerak made nine Bundesliga appearances in 2014-15, while he starred in a penalty shoot-out against German champions Bayern Munich as Dortmund reached the DFB-Pokal final.