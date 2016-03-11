Lanzini: Why would I want to leave West Ham?

Manuel Lanzini feels he has no reason to leave West Ham and is excited about the prospect of extending his stay at the club.

The 23-year-old is on a season-long loan at Upton Park from Al Jazira, with the Premier League club holding an option to sign him permanently at the end of the campaign.

Lanzini's impressive performances have helped West Ham to fifth in the table with nine matches remaining and he is committed to staying with Slaven Bilic's side, where he thinks there is an exciting future for him.

"I would obviously like to reach an agreement to be able to stay here," he told the Evening Standard.

"I feel at home here, London is one of the great cities of the world. At West Ham the coaching team, the players and the fans treat me really well.

"When you feel at home, why would you want to leave?

"I knew it was going to be difficult to adapt to the English game but I was confident in my body and ability.

"I know at times I need to adapt my game and that sometimes I need to battle and fight more than I am used to, but I feel that I am pretty smart like that."

Lanzini also hailed the impact made by Dimitri Payet at West Ham following his move from Marseille.

"He is capable of changing a game on his own," Lanzini said of his team-mate.

"We all put our confidence in him and given the way we both play, I always look to link up with Dimitri. Together, we try to drive the team forward."