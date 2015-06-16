Laporta to run for Barca presidency

Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta has announced he will seek a return to the role and stand for election next month.

Laporta spent seven years as Barca's president between 2003 and 2010 - the club winning four Liga titles and the UEFA Champions League on two occasions during that period.

And the Catalan politician is now in the running to succeed Josep Maria Bartomeu, who is standing for re-election on July 18.

In a video announcing his candidacy, Laporta said: "As you know, I will be a candidate ahead of Barcelona presidency elections. I am doing it to make Barcelona a club for everyone. I have to say that I feel more prepared than ever to be the president of this club.

"I have more experience, I have my faults too as you know, but I have the same principles. For me this club is more than a club. It’s a model based on Johan Cruyff, La Masia, Catalunya and Unicef.

"I will defend this model with all my strength. For many years I have received the support of many Barcelona fans, I thank you with all my heart. It’s one of the reasons I want to be president again.

"Now I need, more than ever, the support of all of you."