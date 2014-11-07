Laporta would run for Barca presidency again

Laporta spent seven years at the helm at Camp Nou from 2003 and Barca went on to win four La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League twice.

The 52-year-old installed Pep Guardiola as head coach during his tenure, leading to one of the most successful periods in the club's history, winning six trophies in the calendar year of 2009.

Laporta was succeeded by Sandro Rosell a year later and subsequently Josep Maria Bartomeu, but he has not ruled out running for the top job once again.

"I don't rule it out and the support moves me," he told Esport3. "Each day that passes motivates me more.

"I am not thinking about it, I have work and it doesn't obsess me. It is not my priority.

"In life one must innovate and it is difficult to repeat the past. When the time comes I will make up my mind."

Laporta also rejected claims he left the club with losses at the end of his previous presidency, insisting it was in a healthy position on and off the pitch.

"It [the claims] doesn't surprise me, but it does disappoint me," he added.

"We put together a lot of good players who gave us some tremendous joys.

"I left them the best Barca in history."