Larin howler 'just part of the game' - Floro

Canada coach Benito Floro said Cyle Larin's horrendous miss in their CONCACAF Gold Cup draw with El Salvador is "just part of the game".

Larin stormed clear of the El Salvador defence in the 36th minute of their tournament opener at StubHub Center in California, before rounding goalkeeper Derby Carrillo - with the net begging.

But the Orlando City man sprayed his shot high and wide of the unprotected target - and the fixture went on to finish scoreless to hand both sides one point to start their Group B campaign.

"It's just part of the game - he mis-hit the ball, it happens," Floro said via a translator.

Floro said he felt their group – which also includes Costa Rica and Jamaica - is one of the toughest in the 12-nation tournament.

All four sides are on one point through one game, after Costa Rica and Jamaica drew 2-2 earlier in the day at the home of LA Galaxy.

The Spanish tactician also claimed his side were pushing for the win as much as the Salvadorans, who made Canada goalkeeper Kenny Stamatopoulos work for his clean sheet.

"Both teams came out with the hopes to win, both dominated in specific areas," Floro said.

"It was an exciting match even though it came out as a draw. We would prefer a 2-2, a 3-3 score, but we were happy with the outcome of the match."

Defender David Edgar - who was fortunate not to give away a penalty midway through the second half - said he felt a draw was a just outcome.

"I thought we were solid throughout the XI," Edgar said. "We dealt with their counter-attack, they have some skilful players on their team.

"We pressed them quite well, we had some good opportunities. I think 0-0 was a fair result, if not us edging it. Our strikers held their heads up high."