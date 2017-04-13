Larsson red card appeal rejected
Sebastian Larsson will serve a three-match ban after his red card against Manchester United was upheld.
Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson has had an appeal against his red card versus Manchester United rejected by the Football Association.
The 31-year-old was sent off by referee Craig Pawson in the first half of the 3-0 Premier League loss to Jose Mourinho's side after a challenge on United's Ander Herrera.
Manager David Moyes was frustrated with the decision and Sunderland promptly appealed, but the FA has upheld the decision.
"An Independent Regulatory Commission has rejected a wrongful dismissal claim from Sunderland's Sebastian Larsson," it said in a statement.
"The midfielder was dismissed for serious foul play during the Black Cats' Premier League fixture against Manchester United on 9 April 2017.
"Larsson's three-match suspension remains in place."
The 31-year-old will miss league meetings with West Ham, Arsenal and Middlesbrough.
The news comes as a further blow to Sunderland, who are 10 points adrift of safety with just seven games remaining.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.