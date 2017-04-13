Larsson red card appeal rejected

Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson has had an appeal against his red card versus Manchester United rejected by the Football Association.

The 31-year-old was sent off by referee Craig Pawson in the first half of the 3-0 Premier League loss to Jose Mourinho's side after a challenge on United's Ander Herrera.

Manager David Moyes was frustrated with the decision and Sunderland promptly appealed, but the FA has upheld the decision.

"An Independent Regulatory Commission has rejected a wrongful dismissal claim from Sunderland's Sebastian Larsson," it said in a statement.

"The midfielder was dismissed for serious foul play during the Black Cats' Premier League fixture against Manchester United on 9 April 2017.

"Larsson's three-match suspension remains in place."

The 31-year-old will miss league meetings with West Ham, Arsenal and Middlesbrough.

The news comes as a further blow to Sunderland, who are 10 points adrift of safety with just seven games remaining.