Las Palmas 4 Espanyol 0: Viera inspires convincing triumph

Las Palmas romped to a 4-0 win over Espanyol in La Liga to ensure their visitors' lingering relegation fears remain.

Espanyol were hit by the early injury loss of midfielder Abraham but Las Palmas had to wait until first-half stoppage time to unpick their visitors.

Jonathan Viera slid a pass through for Nabil El Zhar to steer a shot through goalkeeper Giedrius Arlauskis.

Viera got in on the act himself by drilling into the bottom corner four minutes after the restart and his cross was headed home by Pedro Bigas in the 56th-minute to complete an emphatic period for Quique Setien's side.

Substitute Mubarak Wakaso completed the scoring with a fine volley into the top corner after a ramshackle Espanyol failed to deal with a corner.

The Barcelona-based club are 15th, five points clear of the bottom three with all sides below them having four matches to play.

Las Palmas' impressive campaign continues with them climbing up to eighth to lead a congested mid-table pack ahead of the weekend action.