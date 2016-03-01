Las Palmas 4 Getafe 0: Tana brace helps secure crucial three points

Tana scored twice as Las Palmas turned on the style to pick up a crucial three points in a 4-0 rout of fellow strugglers Getafe in La Liga on Tuesday.

The hosts were only outside the bottom three on goal difference before the contest at Estadio Gran Canaria, but their classy performance leaves them three points clear of the drop, while Getafe - who finished the match with 10 men - drop to 17th.

Willian Jose opened the scoring with a neat finish in the seventh minute, before Jonathan Viera doubled the lead just before the half-hour mark from the penalty spot.

Viera turned provider for Tana to make it 3-0 in the second half and Getafe's predicament worsened when Alvaro Pereira was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 65th minute.

Tana then finished a fine team move to complete the romp seven minutes from time and compound Getafe's miserable evening.