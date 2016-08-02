Las Palmas snap up Boateng following Milan exit

Las Palmas have handed a one-year deal to former AC Milan midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Boateng was not retained by Milan following the expiration of his contract at the end of last season.

Las Palmas had been working on signing the former Ghana international since early July, and finally reached an agreement ahead of the 2016-17 season.

Boateng is the fourth signing of the close-season by the Liga club, joining Helder Lopes, Marko Livaja and Michel Macedo.

The 29-year-old will be presented to fans at the Estadio Gran Canaria on Tuesday evening.