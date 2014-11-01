Late goals inspiring Liverpool, says Lallana

In their past four games in all competitions, Liverpool have struck in stoppage-time on two occasions to clinch victory and Lallana believes that it not only shows the Merseyside team have "immense character" but should inspire them over the next month.

Liverpool head to resurgent Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday, knowing a win will put them - at least temporarily - into the UEFA Champions League spots in the table.

Lallana hopes Rodgers' men can build on their last-gasp League Cup victory over Swansea on Tuesday - as well as their late win against QPR a fortnight ago - to knock off Newcastle.

Against Swansea, Dejan Lovren nodded home the winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time, while an own goal from QPR defender Steven Caulker in the same minute gave Liverpool the win on October 19.

"We've been scoring late goals and that shows we keep going until the last minute," the 26-year-old told liverpoolfc.com on Friday.

"We've got a fit group of lads and we may not be performing as well as we know we can, but that grit, determination and character is what you need.

"It's given us a lift. Hopefully it triggers a good performance at the weekend. There are tough games coming around ever so quickly now."

After Newcastle, Liverpool travel to Real Madrid in the Champions League for a game on Tuesday, before facing Premier League leaders Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Ludogorets in Bulgaria and Stoke City to complete their duties in November.

While Lallana's first campaign at Anfield has not quite gone to plan so far - Liverpool sit seventh in the Premier League, seven points behind Chelsea - he has been enjoying the extra pressure since arriving from Southampton.

"Expectations are a big one and playing for a club that is watched by millions of supporters around the world," Lallana said.

"It's just a big club but I'm just enjoying every moment of it. The Champions League games, and the even the Capital One Cup games, Anfield is jam-packed - even in midweek against Swansea."