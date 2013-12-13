Laudrup hails Swansea's European achievement

Laudrup's men suffered a 1-0 loss at St Gallen, but still finished second in Group A behind La Liga outfit Valencia.



The Dane talked up how big an achievement it was for Swansea, saying it could be something they rarely achieve in future.



"At the end the most important thing is that we are through," Laudrup said.

"How much of an achievement is it for this club? It's not me that you need to ask, but I hope it is huge for Swansea football club.

"We don't know when Swansea will be in Europe again, and I think sometimes we don't appreciate these things when they are happening.



"I think the same with the (League) Cup last year — maybe in three or four years, people will think back and be happy about what we have done."



Swansea have won only one of their past five matches in all competitions and conceded an 80th-minute goal to Marco Mathys in Switzerland.



Laudrup said it was a performance he wanted to forget quickly.

"We controlled the first half quite well and had a couple of good chances with Roland (Lamah), but in the second half we started giving away too many chances," he said.

"But I think in a week or two we won't think about how we qualified."