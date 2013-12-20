Laudrup rules out Tottenham switch
Michael Laudrup insists he will not leave Swansea City during the season despite being linked to the vacant managerial position at Tottenham.
The Swansea manager has been touted as a possible replacement for Andre Villas-Boas, who was removed from his position last week.
Laudrup has enjoyed a successful stint at the Liberty Stadium since taking the reins in June 2012, guiding the side to a ninth-placed finish in the Premier League and collecting the League Cup trophy last term to secure European qualification.
However, the Dane has moved to quell speculation of a move to White Hart Lane by insisting he would not change jobs midway through a campaign.
"It's always flattering when others are talking about you," said Laudrup ahead of Swansea's fixture with Everton on Sunday.
"Tottenham are a big club, but the only thing I will say is I would never leave a club in the middle of the season.
"I've never done that as a player and a manager and it won't happen in the future either."
Laudrup will be without Nathan Dyer against Everton after the winger injured his knee in the 1-1 draw at Norwich City, while goalkeeper Michel Vorm is ruled out after undergoing knee surgery and forward Michu is still contending with a troublesome ankle.
With the January transfer window fast approaching, Laudrup says he could bolster his ranks to alleviate the gaps caused by the injuries, although a new goalkeeper is not on his radar.
He added: "Michel's operation went well and we are talking about three to four weeks out for him. I don't think we will need to sign a goalkeeper for three weeks.
"Michu is still struggling with his ankle, and obviously Nathan is out, so I think we will have to wait and see the fixtures in terms of if we need to do something with an offensive player (in January).
"But I also don't want too big a squad. A small squad means everyone feels part of it and integrated."
