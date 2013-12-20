Laudrup rules out Tottenham switch

The Swansea manager has been touted as a possible replacement for Andre Villas-Boas, who was removed from his position last week.

Laudrup has enjoyed a successful stint at the Liberty Stadium since taking the reins in June 2012, guiding the side to a ninth-placed finish in the Premier League and collecting the League Cup trophy last term to secure European qualification.

However, the Dane has moved to quell speculation of a move to White Hart Lane by insisting he would not change jobs midway through a campaign.

"It's always flattering when others are talking about you," said Laudrup ahead of Swansea's fixture with Everton on Sunday.

"Tottenham are a big club, but the only thing I will say is I would never leave a club in the middle of the season.

"I've never done that as a player and a manager and it won't happen in the future either."

Laudrup will be without Nathan Dyer against Everton after the winger injured his knee in the 1-1 draw at Norwich City, while goalkeeper Michel Vorm is ruled out after undergoing knee surgery and forward Michu is still contending with a troublesome ankle.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Laudrup says he could bolster his ranks to alleviate the gaps caused by the injuries, although a new goalkeeper is not on his radar.

He added: "Michel's operation went well and we are talking about three to four weeks out for him. I don't think we will need to sign a goalkeeper for three weeks.

"Michu is still struggling with his ankle, and obviously Nathan is out, so I think we will have to wait and see the fixtures in terms of if we need to do something with an offensive player (in January).

"But I also don't want too big a squad. A small squad means everyone feels part of it and integrated."