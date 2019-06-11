Laurent Banide appointed Oldham manager

Oldham have announced the appointment of Laurent Banide as their new manager.

The Latics had been searching for a permanent replacement for Paul Scholes, who quit the Sky Bet League Two club in March – just 31 days into an 18-month contract.

Caretaker-boss Pete Wild left his role at the end of the season for personal reasons.

“Oldham Athletic can confirm that the club have appointed Laurent Banide as head coach on a one-year-deal,” read a statement on Latics’ official website.

“The 51-year-old has managerial experience abroad which includes stints at AS Monaco, Al Nasr and Al-Orobah FC.

“Most recently, Banide was in charge at Umm Salal SC in Qatar, before leaving in 2018.”

Banide has spent the last decade managing various clubs in the Middle East having worked his way through Monaco’s coaching structure.

The former Monaco, Marseille and Strasbourg player has had two spells as boss of Qatar Stars League side Umm Salal, Kuwaiti side Al-Kuwaiti and United Arab Emirates club Al-Dhafra.

Banide was in charge of Ligue 1 side Monaco during the 2006/7 season.

Latics chairman Abdallah Lemsagam added: “I’m delighted to welcome Laurent to Oldham Athletic.

“He brings a lot of experience to this club and I’m looking forward to working alongside him the 2019/20 campaign.

“I believe Laurent is a fantastic coach and is the right man to take this club forward going into the new season.”

Oldham finished in 14th place in League Two following relegation at the end of the 2017/18 season.