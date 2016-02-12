Laurent Ciman signs one-year contract extension with Montreal Impact

MONTREAL -- Laurent Ciman has agreed to extend his contract with the Montreal Impact for an additional year until 2019, the Quebec club announced on Friday.

"We are very pleased to have extended Laurent's contract for an extra year," Impact technical director Adam Braz said in a statement. "Laurent and his family indicated that they felt great in the city and in the club. There was a mutual desire to extend his time with the club."

Named the 2015 MLS Defender of the Year, the 30-year-old Belgium international has been a crucial player for the Impact since his arrival from Standard Liege before the start of last season. He’s played in 36 games for the club in all competitions, recording two goals and three assists.

"I am very pleased to be able to extend my contract with the Impact," Ciman said in a statement. "My family and I are happy in this city and we love our new lives here in Quebec. We feel privileged to be able to grow here. On the sporting side, I feel comfortable with this club and I am proud to be here for several more years. I want to thank the organization and fans for their support. I'll do everything to help this team win."