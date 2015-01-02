Lavezzi admits he thinks of quitting football

Liverpool, Arsenal and Inter are thought to be interested in the Argentina international, who has fuelled rumours of an impending departure as he and striker Edinson Cavani missed PSG's mid-season training camp in Morocco and then reportedly turned up late for their first session back in France.

It remains to be seen whether Lavezzi will be with PSG beyond January and the 29-year-old has now conceded that he is growing increasingly disillusioned with the world of football.

"Sometimes I think of dropping everything, it's a thought that flashes in my mind even today, and not just in the past," Lavezzi told Marca Plus.

"Once out of football, I don't intend to continue within the world of sport. Right now I don't know what I might do.

"Certainly the best thing that ties me to football is the possibility of living well, discovering new cultures, and spending time with my family when it's possible – I enjoy it all the more.

"The worst aspects have to do with what goes on inside, defined by private interests. It's not all what it looks like from outside."

Lavezzi is staying coy on talk of a move away and is eyeing further glory with PSG, a team with whom he has won two Ligue 1 titles and a Coupe de la Ligue crown.

"I'm here, and I aspire to reaching the highest point for me," he added. "The Parisian club has grown in terms of its football and institutional dimensions.

"Now they have an idea of football that is better defined than it was at the beginning, there is a football project. But it's all a matter of time and hard work.

"I'd like to win the Champions League or the next Copa America, and on a more personal level, I'd like to live happily with my family."