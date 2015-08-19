Lavezzi agent denies Inter rumours

Inter have not made a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Ezequiel Lavezzi, according to the player's agent.

The Argentina international scored eight league goals for the French champions last season, but only 19 of his 31 Ligue 1 appearances were as part of the starting XI.

Lavezzi is rumoured to be interested in a return to Serie A, where he used to play for Napoli, and reports in Italy suggested Inter are interested in striking a deal.

However, the 30-year-old's representative - Alejandro Mazzoni - said he is unaware of any interest from San Siro.

"I don't know anything of Inter asking [about] or looking at Lavezzi," he told FCInternews.it.

"I haven't read what the Italian tabloids wrote in the last few days. I'll say this again, I know nothing of Lavezzi going to Inter."