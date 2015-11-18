Lavezzi: Barcelona move would be a dream
With his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expiring at the end of the season, Ezequiel Lavezzi would jump at the chance to join Barcelona.
Ezequiel Lavezzi has admitted it would be "a dream" to have the opportunity to play for Barcelona.
The Argentine winger's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, with numerous clubs linked to his signature.
When asked about the reported interest from the Catalan giants, the 30-year-old confessed he would love the opportunity to join them.
"I'm not going to deny that it would be a dream to play in a team like that, but today I play in one that does not have a need to envy," Lavezzi said.
"I will be calm and try to make the best decision."
After scoring in the 1-1 draw with Brazil in World Cup qualifying last Friday, Lavezzi assisted Lucas Biglia for the only goal in their 1-0 win over Colombia on Tuesday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.