Lavezzi: Barcelona move would be a dream

Ezequiel Lavezzi has admitted it would be "a dream" to have the opportunity to play for Barcelona.

The Argentine winger's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, with numerous clubs linked to his signature.

When asked about the reported interest from the Catalan giants, the 30-year-old confessed he would love the opportunity to join them.

"I'm not going to deny that it would be a dream to play in a team like that, but today I play in one that does not have a need to envy," Lavezzi said.

"I will be calm and try to make the best decision."

After scoring in the 1-1 draw with Brazil in World Cup qualifying last Friday, Lavezzi assisted Lucas Biglia for the only goal in their 1-0 win over Colombia on Tuesday.