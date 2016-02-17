Lavezzi leaves PSG for Hebei China Fortune

Hebei China Fortune have announced the signing of Ezequiel Lavezzi from Paris Saint-Germain for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old's contract with PSG was due to expire at the end of the 2015-16 campaign and the French champions have now opted to cash in on the versatile attacker in order to prevent him from leaving on a free come June.

Lavezzi joined PSG from Napoli in 2012 and made over 100 Ligue 1 appearances for the Parc des Princes side, winning three league titles during his time in the French capital.

He previously featured for Estudiantes and San Lorenzo before making the move to Napoli in 2007.

The attacker joins the likes of Gervinho, Stephane M'Bia and Gael Kakuta at Hebei while Ramires, Alex Teixeira and Jackson Martinez all moved to the big-spending Chinese Super League earlier this year.