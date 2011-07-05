Lavezzi not tempted by move away

Recent transfer speculation has linked the Argentine international, currently playing for his nation at the Copa America, with a lucrative move to the Premier League, with big spending Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur thought to be interested in signing the striker.

Lavezzi, also rumoured to be a long-term target for Champions League winners Barcelona, has a €30 million release clause that could ward off clubs from signing the 26-year-old due to his inconsistent performances for Napoli.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, representitive Alejandro Mazzoni suggested that a transfer could materialise if an "important" offer presents itself, but so far there has been no interest in his client.

"Lavezzi will not move unless an important offer arrives. At this time, there are none," he said.

Lavezzi has endured mixed fortunes at Napoli since arriving in 2007 and has at times struggled to make an impact against staunch Serie A defences.

However, the forward enjoyed a successful season under Walter Mazzarri last year and proved a linchpin in the side that helped secure a berth in the Champions League, with his six goals and 12 assists helping cement Napoli’s third place finish.

