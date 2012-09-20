Lavezzi out for 10 days with strained muscle
By app
Paris Saint-Germain forward Ezequiel Lavezzi has been ruled out of action for 10 days because of a strained muscle, the Argentine said on Thursday.
"Unfortunately I pulled a muscle and had a MRI yesterday. Nothing serious but unfortunately I can't play for 10 days," Lavezzi wrote on his official website.
He will miss Saturday's Ligue 1 trip to Bastia but should be fit for PSG's Champions League visit to Porto on October 3.
