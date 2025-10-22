Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool: Live streams, TV details, preview as Arne Slot's Reds look to avoid five straight defeats

Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool as the Reds look to end a run of four consecutive defeats in all competitions, with all the broadcast information, including details of a free live stream in Ireland, right here in this guide.

There's no denying it's been a difficult spell for Arne Slot and Liverpool.

The Premier League champions have lost their last four matches, albeit each with its own mitigation. Individual games can be excused but patterns are a problem. That's what's on the line for the Reds on Wednesday.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to enjoy this Champions League match live wherever you are, so read on for all the details on how to watch Liverpool vs Frankfurt online or on TV.

Can I watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool for free?

Yes! If you're in Ireland, Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool is this week's RTÉ 2 fixture and will also be available to stream for free on the RTÉ Player service. The RTÉ Player is available as a simple browser player without the need to create an account.

Away from Ireland right now? Coverage is geo-restricted but a VPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.

Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo's colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool in the UK?

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool is one of this week's Champions League fixtures on TNT Sports and the Discovery+ streaming platform.

It's an 8:00pm kick-off and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2.

TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool in the US

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ thanks to the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $7.99 per month.

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool live through Stan Sport.

Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool: Champions League preview

Slot won't be panicking just yet. There are worrying signs for Liverpool and not all of their major new signings are firing but the bad run of form needs its full context.

Liverpool's two Premier League away defeats were at Crystal Palace and Chelsea, first against a very good side who like to stick one on the Reds and then against opposition who very nearly didn't win the match.

They were beaten at Anfield by Manchester United – an aberration, certainly, but by no means unusual in a derby match with the favourites out of sorts – and away at Galatasaray, which can be a tough night for anyone.

That 1-0 loss in Istanbul was in Liverpool's second league phase match but it was in the first that some issues came to the fore.

Liverpool made a habit early in the season of winning matches very late. Against Atletico Madrid at Anfield, they scored in the second minute of time added on to get off to a winning start in the Champions League.

But they had to throw a two-goal lead away to put themselves in that position in the first place, and that's the sort of thing that really will give Slot pause for thought.

It won't be lost on the Reds boss that Wednesday's opponents have played the same two opponents in the Champions League and posted a pair of results that really caught the eye.

In their first game, Eintracht hammered Galatasaray 5-1 at home. In their second, they were beaten by the same score at Atleti.

They too have had their problems domestically, winning just one of their five most recent Bundesliga fixtures.

Slot will also be well aware that Eintracht's defensive issues have extended into league football too.

That most recent win was against last-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach by the ridiculous scoreline of 6-4. Dino Toppmoller's side have conceded at least two goals more than anyone else in Germany's top flight.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-4 Liverpool

Liverpool have had a wobble but it won't last forever and they have enough about them to pick up a win here against opponents who can't keep the ball out of their net.