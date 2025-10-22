How to watch Monaco vs Spurs: Live streams, TV details, preview as Thomas Frank's Tottenham face crucial Champions League test

Watch Monaco vs Spurs as Thomas Frank searches for his second win in the league phase of the Champions League, with all the information on TV coverage and live streams right here.

Thomas Frank is in pursuit of consistency as the manager of Tottenham Hotspur and his new team will start Wednesday's league phase match as slight favourites.

Spurs were unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions before they lost to Aston Villa but haven't won back-to-back Premier League fixtures since their first two at the start of the season.

FourFourTwo has all the details you need to enjoy this Champions League match live wherever you are.

Can I watch Monaco vs Spurs for free?

You can watch Monaco vs Spurs for free through the Tapmad streaming platform, which is showing the game free of charge. Tapmad operates in various Asian territories, including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal. Coverage is geo-restricted.

Watch Monaco vs Spurs from anywhere

How to watch Monaco vs Spurs in the UK

Monaco vs Spurs is one of this week's Champions League fixtures on TNT Sports and the Discovery+ streaming platform.

It's an 8:00pm kick-off and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 3.

Watch Monaco vs Spurs in the US

Monaco vs Spurs will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ thanks to the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

How to watch Monaco vs Spurs in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Monaco vs Spurs live through Stan Sport.

Monaco vs Spurs: Champions League preview

Winning one match and drawing the next became a pattern for Spurs in September and played out in its own way in their first two league matches.

Frank's first Champions League match was a 1-0 home match against Villarreal, after which they faced Bodo/Glimt in Bodo and came away with what was a creditable 2-2 draw after going 2-0 down.

Adi Hutter and Monaco also drew their second league phase match thanks to a last-minute penalty from former Spurs defender Eric Dier against Manchester City.

Dier joined Monaco on a free transfer in the summer after a season and a half with Harry Kane at Bayern Munich.

The 31-year-old spent a decade at Spurs after developing at Sporting CP as a youngster and is gearing up to face his former side after four wins in five to start the Ligue 1 season deteriorated into three matches without a win.

It's been a winless start for the Red and Whites in the Champions League too and Hutter will see Spurs at home as a tricky but assailable foe to put that right.

Spurs have a respectable record against Ligue 1 opposition but are dealing with some injury issues that will necessarily guide Frank's thinking.

Destiny Udogie pulled out before the loss to Villa but could be available. James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Radu Dragusin and Dominic Solanke are just a few of the players who won't be.

The north London side will get another crack at Ligue 1 opponents in a month's time, when they visit the Parc des Princes to take on European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Monaco will be mindful that they follow this fixture with a pair of slippery away matches against Bodo/Glimt and Pafos before closing the group against Real Madrid and Juventus.

Hutter needs to put points on the board sooner rather than later or Monaco's Champions League adventure could be effectively over before January.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Monaco 1-2 Spurs

It took two top-class goals to breach Spurs at the weekend and Monaco might struggle to outscore Frank's boys.