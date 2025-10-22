How to watch Real Madrid vs Juventus: Live streams, TV details, preview as former Champions League finalists meet again

Watch Real Madrid vs Juventus as 15-time champions look to keep pace with the league phase front-runners, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

There were a handful of teams that came into the third week of matches with 100% records. Of those that played on Tuesday, only Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and Arsenal have won three out of three.

Real Madrid are in a position to do the same on Wednesday but must overcome a Juventus side who've neither won nor lost in the league phase this season.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Madrid vs Juventus online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Juventus for free?

Real Madrid vs Juventus is one of this week's four Champions League matches available for free in Ireland on Virgin Media Two and to be streamed in your browser on Virgin Media Play.

Away from Ireland right now? A VPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.

Watch Real Madrid vs Juventus from anywhere

Out of the country when Real Madrid vs Juventus is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal "NordVPN offers an impressive package for a surprisingly low cost," say TechRadar, who can't fault its running speeds, unblocking capabilities, or security features. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee on top of a knockdown price on two-year plans.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Juventus in the UK?

Real Madrid vs Juventus is one of this week's Champions League fixtures on TNT Sports and the Discovery+ streaming platform.

It's an 8:00pm kick-off and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 5.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

Watch Real Madrid vs Juventus in the US

Real Madrid vs Juventus will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ thanks to the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $7.99 per month.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Juventus in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Real Madrid vs Juventus live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

See also ► Champions League TV guide

Real Madrid vs Juventus: Champions League preview

Real Madrid and Juventus are one of those pairings that scream Champions League football.

They've only been drawn together once between the 2017 final in Cardiff and this clash at the Bernabeu and it was in the quarter-finals the very next season.

The odd goal in seven took the Spanish capital club through and they went on to claim back-to-back titles by beating Liverpool in Kyiv.

The most recent meeting of these two European football titans was in early July in Florida. Los Blancos came out on top again, winning 1-0 thanks to a Gonzalo Garcia header in the Club World Cup round of 16.

Xabi Alonso's side come into this match with two wins out of two in the Champions League but are suffering a spate of injuries that are primarily defensive.

David Alaba, Dean Huijsen, Ferland Mendy, Antonio Rudiger, Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all either doubts or confirmed absentees on Wednesday and beyond.

Igor Tudor and Juventus might have an opportunity to exploit that situation, though Real Madrid naturally have adequate understudies across the back line.

The Bianconeri have some issues of their own. Juventus are winless in six matches in all competitions – Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Como followed a run of five successive draws that included both of their Champions League matches.

They started with a 4-4 draw against Borussia Dortmund and a 2-2 draw at Villarreal.

Juventus are averaging a goal conceded every game in Serie A this season and are in seventh place after seven matches despite losing only once.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus

Home advantage and historical superiority should help Real Madrid overcome defensive absences but it's Juve's poor form that will really make the difference.