Liverpool could lose Mohamed Salah for TWELVE matches, as Reds crisis deepens
Liverpool boss Arne Slot must find a solution to playing without the Egypt attacker
Liverpool could lose forward Mohamed Salah for a staggering 12 games later this year.
The Egyptian forward has been criticised lately for his performances, with the Reds in the midst of an uncharacteristic run of form that has seen them lose four consecutive games.
Bidding to bounce back against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League this evening, some supporters have even suggested the 33-year-old could be dropped for the visit to Germany.
Liverpool could lose Mohamed Salah for TWELVE games
It's a blip that Liverpool haven't experienced since November 2014, when Brendan Rodgers' side lost 1-0 to Newcastle in the Premier League and Real Madrid in the Champions League, 2-1 to Chelsea and 3-1 to Crystal Palace in successive fixtures.
Salah has been the Merseysiders' go-to man in recent years, and there has often been a suggestion that he is seen as undroppable, given his output across the last two seasons.
Given the Arab Cup is right around the corner, Salah could first head off to meet up with his Egypt teammates for the tournament in Qatar at the end of November, depending on the national team's final squad selection.
Liverpool are slated to face West Ham on November 30, which pretty much rules the 33-year-old out of that clash at the London Stadium, if he goes away with Egypt, given the country's first game at the tournament is on December 2 in Lusail.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Next up are games against recently-promoted duo Sunderland and Leeds United, with a huge clash against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League on December 9, the same day Egypt play Jordan.
Should Hossam Hassan's side reach the final on December 18, Salah will miss another two games in five days. The Reds are scheduled to play Brighton and Tottenham on December 13 and December 20, respectively.
This is all before the Africa Cup of Nations begins, with that month-long tournament set to begin on December 21. Egypt have been drawn in a group with South Africa, Angola and Zimbabwe.
Running until January 18, Salah could then miss another six more games for Liverpool, including a potential FA Cup third-round tie along the way.
Slot's men are due to face Wolves, Leeds, Fulham, Arsenal, Burnley and Marseille in Europe, in what could prove a chaotic period.
We understand that's a lot to follow, so we've listed all the games Salah could miss down below if his nation progresses to the latter stages of both the Arab Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.
Full list of games Mohamed Salah could miss for Liverpool
30 November - West Ham (A) - Premier League
03 December - Sunderland (H) - Premier League
06 December - Leeds United (A) - Premier League
09 December - Inter Milan (A) - UEFA Champions League
13 December - Brighton (H) - Premier League
20 December - Tottenham (A) - Premier League
27 December - Wolves (H) - Premier League
30 December - Leeds United (H) - Premier League
03 January - Fulham (A) - Premier League
07 January - Arsenal (A) - Premier League
17 January - Burnley (H) - Premier League
21 January - Marseille (A) - UEFA Champions League
FA Cup third-round ties to take place on the weekend of 10/11 January.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
