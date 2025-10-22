Liverpool could lose Mohamed Salah for TWELVE matches, as Reds crisis deepens

Liverpool could lose forward Mohamed Salah for a staggering 12 games later this year.

The Egyptian forward has been criticised lately for his performances, with the Reds in the midst of an uncharacteristic run of form that has seen them lose four consecutive games.

Bidding to bounce back against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League this evening, some supporters have even suggested the 33-year-old could be dropped for the visit to Germany.

Liverpool could lose Mohamed Salah for TWELVE games

Arne Slot has been left scratching his head when it comes to Liverpool's recent form (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a blip that Liverpool haven't experienced since November 2014, when Brendan Rodgers' side lost 1-0 to Newcastle in the Premier League and Real Madrid in the Champions League, 2-1 to Chelsea and 3-1 to Crystal Palace in successive fixtures.

Salah has been the Merseysiders' go-to man in recent years, and there has often been a suggestion that he is seen as undroppable, given his output across the last two seasons.

Mohamed Salah is set for a lengthy international spell with Egypt (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given the Arab Cup is right around the corner, Salah could first head off to meet up with his Egypt teammates for the tournament in Qatar at the end of November, depending on the national team's final squad selection.

Liverpool are slated to face West Ham on November 30, which pretty much rules the 33-year-old out of that clash at the London Stadium, if he goes away with Egypt, given the country's first game at the tournament is on December 2 in Lusail.

Next up are games against recently-promoted duo Sunderland and Leeds United, with a huge clash against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League on December 9, the same day Egypt play Jordan.

Should Hossam Hassan's side reach the final on December 18, Salah will miss another two games in five days. The Reds are scheduled to play Brighton and Tottenham on December 13 and December 20, respectively.

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Egypt booked their spot at the 2026 World Cup with a 3-0 win over Djibouti (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is all before the Africa Cup of Nations begins, with that month-long tournament set to begin on December 21. Egypt have been drawn in a group with South Africa, Angola and Zimbabwe.

Running until January 18, Salah could then miss another six more games for Liverpool, including a potential FA Cup third-round tie along the way.

Slot's men are due to face Wolves, Leeds, Fulham, Arsenal, Burnley and Marseille in Europe, in what could prove a chaotic period.

We understand that's a lot to follow, so we've listed all the games Salah could miss down below if his nation progresses to the latter stages of both the Arab Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.

Full list of games Mohamed Salah could miss for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah was Liverpool's kingpin as he fired the Reds to glory last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

30 November - West Ham (A) - Premier League

03 December - Sunderland (H) - Premier League

06 December - Leeds United (A) - Premier League

09 December - Inter Milan (A) - UEFA Champions League

13 December - Brighton (H) - Premier League

20 December - Tottenham (A) - Premier League

27 December - Wolves (H) - Premier League

30 December - Leeds United (H) - Premier League

03 January - Fulham (A) - Premier League

07 January - Arsenal (A) - Premier League

17 January - Burnley (H) - Premier League

21 January - Marseille (A) - UEFA Champions League



FA Cup third-round ties to take place on the weekend of 10/11 January.