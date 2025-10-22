Watch Chelsea vs Ajax: TV & streaming information as goalless Dutch side head to London for Champions League clash

Watch Chelsea vs Ajax as Enzo Maresca's card-happy Blues look to keep their cool in their third league phase match of this season's Champions League.

Maresca couldn't have asked for a better platform from which to launch Wednesday's match against four-time European champions Ajax.

Chelsea have won their last three matches in all competitions, climbing back into the top five in the Premier League thanks to wins against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

FourFourTwo has all the details for fans planning to watch Chelsea's vs Ajax online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Chelsea vs Ajax in the UK?

Chelsea vs Ajax is one of this week's Champions League fixtures on TNT Sports and the Discovery+ streaming platform.

It's an 8:00pm kick-off and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2.

Watch Chelsea vs Ajax in the US

Chelsea vs Ajax will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ thanks to the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

How to watch Chelsea vs Ajax in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Ajax live through Stan Sport.

Watch Chelsea vs Ajax from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

Chelsea vs Ajax: Champions League preview

Chelsea were handed one of the toughest opening fixtures available in this season's league phase. They lost at Bayern Munich, as most opponents do, but immediately got back on track with a home win against Jose Mourinho and Benfica.

Joao Pedro is suspended after a red card deep into stoppage time at the end of that win at Stamford Bridge, joining a not insignificant list of absentees.

With Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer and Liam Delap among them, Maresca will be grateful to have some attacking depth at his disposal.

Ajax fell backwards into the Champions League this season. Their infamous collapse allowed PSV to pip them to the Eredivisie title but the Amsterdam club's European place was never under threat.

The hangover has carried into this season but Ajax aren't showing too many signs of long-term damage.

Instead, it's a lack of consistency that's opened up a gap between them and leaders Feyenoord but Ajax have won four and drawn four of their nine league matches so far.

It's a different story in the Champions League. A 2-0 defeat against 2024-25 finalists Inter Milan won't have been a shock, even at home, but losing 4-0 at Marseille means Ajax arrive in London winless, pointless and goalless.

The last time they met Chelsea, the Dutch giants scored plenty – four, to be precise, and they conceded the same number at Stamford Bridge in November 2019 too.

Ajax were 4-1 up that night before three goals in 11 minutes salvaged a point in the Champions League group stage in a match that boasted two Jorginho penalties and two Chelsea own goals.

Only Reece James remains of Frank Lampard's squad. He came off the bench to score the equaliser in a chaotic 4-4 draw.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 2-0 Ajax

They might be short of their primary firepower but the Blues have plenty of weaponry to hurt the opposition at home.