Lawless banned for football betting
Steven Lawless has been slapped with a six-game ban with four suspended after the Partick Thistle winger was found to have bet on football.
Partick Thistle's Steven Lawless has been hit with a ban for regularly betting on football matches.
Winger Lawless was last week found guilty of having bet on 513 matches over a near two-and-a-half-year period.
And the Scottish Football Association have now levied a sanction against Lawless, who has been banned for six games with four suspended.
The decision means Lawless will miss Partick's final game of the Scottish Premiership season against Motherwell on Saturday and the opening match of the 2015-16 campaign.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.