Lazio complete Wallace signing

Lazio have completed the signing of Brazilian defender Wallace from Braga, with the centre-back signing a five-year deal.

The Serie A side were keen to add more depth to their defence ahead of the 2016-17 campaign and they have now found their man in Wallace for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old started his professional career with Cruzeiro, before joining Braga in 2014. He spent the past two seasons on loan at Monaco, making 26 Ligue 1 appearances in 2015-16 as Leonardo Jardim's men finished third.

è un calciatore biancocelesteJuly 29, 2016

Wallace will now continue his career at the Stadio Olimpico and joins compatriots Mauricio and Felipe Anderson in the Italian capital.

The stopper becomes Lazio's third signing of the close season after the arrivals of Jordan Lukaku and Ciro Immobile as the club look to improve on last season's eighth-place finish.