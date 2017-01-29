Lazio defend Biglia following fan altercation as Tounkara apologises

Lazio officials have defended Lucas Biglia following his altercation with a supporter on Saturday, while Mamadou Tounkara has also apologised for becoming involved.

Biglia had an ugly confrontation with a member of the home crowd, who reportedly spat at the Argentine midfielder, following a 1-0 Serie A loss to Chievo at Stadio Olimpico.

It remains to be seen what, if any action, is taken by the Italian football authorities, but the Biancocelesti have rallied around their skipper.

"We all have to give an answer to what happened," sporting director Igli Tare said in a statement.

"Biglia is our captain.

"The boy is always the first to arrive and the last to go away from Formello, he has always behaved in an exemplary way.

"We are proud to have a player of his level at Lazio.

"I understand the anger of the fans, but it does not justify what happened to Biglia.

"We condemn the act, it is necessary to make a distinction between right and wrong."

Team manager Angelo Peruzzi, the club's former goalkeeper, was quoted by Sky Italia as saying: "I'm sorry because we are having a very good season.

"Biglia is and remains our captain. To see these situations hurts… in my opinion [the perpetrator] was not a Lazio fan."

Tounkara, watching the match from the stands, had to be restrained as he attempted to challenge the transgressor, the Spanish forward appearing in footage of the incident to attempt to throw a punch.

"Excuse me, I do not want my gesture to be misunderstood," he said in a message posted on social media.

"I am the biggest fan [of] Lazio… the first to support my team, [but] just seeing similar gestures [like spitting on our captain] I could hardly believe that a supporter could [do] that.

"I apologize… to the fans and [all of] Lazio."