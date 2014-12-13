Lazio have no plans to sell striker Klose

Lazio coach Stefano Pioli has preferred Filip Dordevic up front in Serie A this season with the Serbian striker notching 10 starts from 14 appearances, while Klose has been restricted to just four starts from 12 games.

Despite that, Klose (three) has scored half as many goals as Dordevic (six) and the 36-year-old German has previously hinted at a desire to leave Lazio if Pioli does not use him more.

But with Tare dismissing that possibility, Klose seems to have changed his mind, telling Deutsche-Welle: "I assume I'll be here this year and next year, just look around, life's not bad here."

Not only does Lazio have no plans to sell Klose, they are considering keeping the forward beyond his fourth season with the club.

"He is definitely not leaving Lazio this winter," Tare said.

"He has a contract with an option that could be extended automatically by a year."

Klose played a key role in Germany's triumph at the World Cup in Brazil earlier this year, scoring two goals in five games, which made him the most prolific scorer in World Cup history.

Tare insisted Lazio appreciate the type of player they have in the Italian capital: "Of course it's great to have a world champion [at Lazio] - one of the best players from Germany, a man who has made football history."

Klose, however, could not resist reminding everyone of his abilities, despite being closer to his 37th birthday than his 36th.

"We do tests every two or three months to see how fit we are," he said.

"The tests show I haven't lost much performance.

"When you're one of the fastest or even the fastest at Lazio, of course, it makes you proud."