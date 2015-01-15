Lazio suffer Anderson knee injury setback

Lazio's Brazilian midfielder Felipe Anderson is set to miss around three weeks of action after suffering a sprained knee during training on Thursday.

The former Santos man has been impressive in recent weeks for Stefano Pioli's side - scoring all six of his goals this season in his past seven games.

The 21-year-old netted in Sunday's 2-2 draw with rivals Roma, but now looks set to miss around three weeks, although the club will be relieved by the fact Anderson did not suffer any meniscal tears.

"This morning [Thursday], during training at the Sports Center of Formello, Felipe Anderson suffered a sprain of the left knee," read a statement on Lazio's official website.

"The findings this afternoon at the clinic Paideia in Rome have ruled out the presence of associated meniscal tears.

"The athlete will therefore observe a period of rest and medical care and is currently estimated back in around three weeks unless there are complications."