Lazio's Inzaghi expects Milinkovic-Savic stay and confirms Badelj, Correa deals

Milan Badelj and Joaquin Correa are set to sign for Lazio according to head coach Simone Inzaghi, who believes in-demand midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will stay at the club.

Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with a switch to Serie A champions Juventus, with Real Madrid and Manchester United among the other European giants reportedly keen on the Serbia international.

But Inzaghi is keeping €100million-rated Milinkovic-Savic in his plans for the new season, with Badelj set to bolster Lazio's midfield options when he officially signs on a free transfer from Fiorentina.

Lazio are also close to completing a deal reported to be worth €16million for Sevilla winger Correa, who featured in 21 LaLiga games last term.

But Inzaghi suggested a proposed move for Atalanta's Alejandro Gomez as a replacement for Felipe Anderson, who has joined West Ham, will not happen.

"I asked for Alejandro Gomez as a substitute for Felipe Anderson, then we analysed the situation and we preferred to take Correa, a young player who will give us so much because he boasts physical and technical qualities," Inzaghi told reporters.

"The purchase of Badelj, in this sense, it's important because he's an international football player who has great enthusiasm for having arrived on such a team and is also that player who was missing in the midfield.

"There are many voices around Milinkovic-Savic, he can change the games alone. I spoke with Sergej, he wanted to arrive two days earlier in Auronzo, but I gave him two more days of holiday. I feel calm.

"Anything could happen. Our desire is to do well as in the last years, we will fight with everyone."