Le Graet 'very upset' Platini cannot attend Euro 2016 draw

French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet has been left very upset by the news Michel Platini cannot attend Saturday's Euro 2016 draw after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected his appeal against a 90-day ban.

UEFA president Platini and outgoing FIFA president Sepp Blatter were both handed suspensions from all football-related activity by FIFA's Ethics Committee in October for a "disloyal payment" the Frenchman allegedly received from the Swiss in 2011.

Platini appealed to CAS for his ban to be temporarily lifted in November. CAS announced this had been rejected on Friday, although FIFA was ordered not to extend the sanction.

The former Ballon d'Or winner will not be able to attend Friday's UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Paris and the draw for the Euro 2016 finals on Saturday as a consequence of the CAS decision.

As long as his ban remains in place, Platini will also be unable to revive his bid to take Blatter's spot in the top job in world football.

Le Graet said: "I am disappointed. It's regrettable that Michel cannot attend the draw tomorrow [Saturday]. I think he deserves to attend the Euro 2016 draw. I am very upset, I think it's a pity."

The FIFA Ethics Committee is expected to deliver a final verdict next week and Platini's lawyer claimed last month that he is facing a lifetime ban from football.

"It's [CAS' decision] not a good sign obviously," Le Graet added. "But symbolically I would have liked him to be present at the draw."