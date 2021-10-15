Leaders Kelty Hearts battle back to beat Edinburgh City

Leaders Kelty Hearts maintained their unbeaten start to the season after coming from behind to win 3-2 at Edinburgh City in cinch Scottish League Two.

The league new boys fell behind to a cool 16th-minute finish from Edinburgh’s Ouzy See but were in front at the break through Nathan Austin and a brilliant Michael Tidser free-kick.

Austin grabbed Kelty’s third to increase their lead shortly after the interval, and despite late pressure Edinburgh’s second from Innes Murray two minutes from time came too late to alter the outcome.