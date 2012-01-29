Leaders Panathinaikos win with little Drama

Jesualdo Ferreira's Panathinaikos side dominated the match against Drama, who have just six points from 15 matches this season, but could only take one of their many chances after 58 minutes when Toche converted Quincy's cross from the right.

"We have now completed a marathon period of matches and things are looking good for us at the moment," Ferreira told reporters, referring to their seven matches in January.

"We've had injuries to deal with and my players are tired but they are dealing with the pressure well."

Panathinaikos' fifth 1-0 win in their last six matches took them to 48 points from 19 games ahead of champions Olympiakos who won 3-0 at home to nine-man Ergotelis on Saturday.

Marco Pantelic, Olof Mellberg and Giannis Fetfatzidis were on target for Ernesto Valverde's side, who struggled until Ergotelis had Mario Hieblinger and Aandreas Bouchalakis sent off midway through the second half for two bookable offences.

PAOK Salonica moved a point clear of AEK Athens into third place after an impressive 2-0 away win over the Yellows at the Olympic Stadium in Sunday's late kickoff.

Laszlo Boloni's PAOK were the more energetic and inventive side in a tight match won by two moments of attacking quality.

The first came after 16 minutes when Giorgos Georgiadis curled home a superb goal from the edge of the area after AEK's Pantelis Kafes had cracked a header off the bar.

The points were sealed for the visitors in the 66th minute when Stefanos Athanasiadis scored with a neat first-time finish after being played in by Costin Lazar.