Leading names remember Walter Smith

Sir Alex Ferguson and Ally McCoist were among those paying tribute to former Rangers, Scotland and Everton manager Walter Smith at a public memorial service in Glasgow.

Smith was on Ferguson’s coaching teams for a spell at both Manchester United and Scotland while McCoist spent years playing under his mentor before assisting him for both Scotland and Rangers.

A private family funeral was held earlier this month following Smith’s death at the age of 73, but the service at Glasgow Cathedral allowed many football figures to remember their former colleague and opponent.

Former Rangers players from Smith’s two spells in charge at Ibrox who were attending the service included Derek McInnes, Andy Goram, Charlie Miller, Kris Boyd, Trevor Steven, Nigel Spackman, Richard Gough, Sasa Papac, Stuart McCall, Nikica Jelavic, Kenny Miller, Gordon Durie, Lee McCulloch, Neil Alexander, Kevin Thomson, Steven Pressley, Charlie Adam, Andy Gray and Mark Hateley.

The current Rangers first-team squad were also present.

Coaching colleagues also included Archie Knox, Jim Stewart and Kenny McDowall.

Duncan Ferguson among those attending his former Everton and Rangers manager Walter Smith's memorial service at Glasgow Cathedral

Duncan Ferguson, who played under Smith at Ibrox and Everton, was also among the invited guests.

A party representing Celtic included former managers Davie Hay and Neil Lennon alongside former skipper Roy Aitken and present and recent chief executives Michael Nicholson and Peter Lawwell. Another former Celtic manager, Gordon Strachan, had arrived earlier.

A contingent from Dundee United, where Smith spent most of his playing days and began his coaching career, included Paul Hegarty, Maurice Malpas and Hamish McAlpine. Former United and Rangers striker Davie Dodds was also present.

Other football personalities included former Chelsea players Mark Hughes and Frank Lampard, former Leeds and Scotland player Eddie Gray, former Everton and Scotland left-back Gary Naysmith, and Brechin manager Dick Campbell, Smith’s long-term friend.

Former Scotland managers Craig Brown and Craig Levein were there as well as Scottish Football Association representatives Rod Petrie, Mike Mulraney, Ian Maxwell and Dr John MacLean.

Neil Doncaster and Murdoch MacLennan represented the Scottish Professional Football League.

Current managers from the league included Robbie Neilson of Hearts and Motherwell’s Graham Alexander, both of whom played under Smith for Scotland.