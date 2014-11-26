A-League: Brisbane begin life after Mulvey

Victory and Adelaide open the matchday with their second contest of the season, after their first battle ended 1-1 at the Adelaide Oval in October.

Fresh from scoring his first goals in an Adelaide shirt in their 2-0 win over the Central Coast Mariners on Sunday, forward Pablo Sanchez said he was anticipating a tough clash at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

"We know that it will be a very important match for us and for them as well," Sanchez said of the match pitting the second (Adelaide) against third.

"We need to follow the same line and keep improving because we are winning but we need more of the same."

Perth Glory are poised to maintain their spot at the top of the table, when they travel to face a Brisbane side who will play for the first time following the stepping down of championship-winning coach Mike Mulvey.

Frans Thijssen will be in the technical area for Brisbane on an interim basis, and the former Netherlands international said he will put an emphasis on possession.

"If you want to get back in the race you can't afford to make mistakes," Thijssen said ahead of his bow as stand-in coach.

"I like players who are good on the ball.

"Hopefully we can start playing. I like to play football from defence.

"We have to have good players who don't lose balls."

On Saturday night, AFC Champions League winners Western Sydney Wanderers will continue their pursuit of a drought-breaking league triumph when they host city rivals Sydney FC.

Graham Arnold's Sydney FC are unbeaten in seven games, however, and will look to prolong Western Sydney's Asian title hangover.

On Sunday, Melbourne City will look to bridge the gap between them and fifth-placed Wellington Phoenix when they travel to New Zealand.

John van 't Schip's City sit in sixth, three points behind Wellington, with the latter having lost three of their past four after a promising start to the campaign.

Wrapping up the weekend's action is a battle of the two strugglers in the F3 derby between the Mariners and the winless Newcastle Jets.

The two clubs have one win between them this season, although the Jets look closer to a breakthrough win after drawing with Western Sydney in Parramatta last time out.