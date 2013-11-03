A-League: Brisbane Roar back to summit

Melbourne, whose winless away record now stands at 16 games, created numerous opportunities in Sunday's match but were let down by poor finishing.

And Brisbane capitalised by grabbing three second-half goals, skipper Matt Smith following up Henrique's double with his second of the season.

The home side started the stronger, putting Brisbane under plenty of pressure in the opening exchanges.

However, the Roar responded well and took the lead three minutes into the second half when Henrique controlled a precise pass from Luke Brattan on his chest before finishing clinically.

Henrique saw another effort saved by Heart goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne before Iain Ramsay struck the post at the other end.

Brisbane then doubled their advantage in the 65th minute, Henrique stroking home a rebound after Redmayne had failed to hold on to a powerful strike from substitute Dimitri Petratos.

Smith completed the scoring with 13 minutes to go, converting a cross from Matt McKay after good work from Ivan Franjic.