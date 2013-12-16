League Cup to introduce goal-line technology

The Goal Decision System (GDS) has been utilised in the Premier League since the beginning of this season, and will now be available for the rest of the 2013-14 League Cup at venues where the hawk-eye technology is installed.

The technology is in use at Wembley Stadium, meaning the final will also have the option of facilitating GDS.

Speaking about the decision, the Football League's chief operation officer Andy Williamson explained: "The Football League is a long term supporter of the use of goal-line technology even if its cost currently puts it beyond the reach of our own clubs.

"In many ways its use in cup football is even more important than in league football, as any decision about whether the ball has crossed the goal-line can mean the difference between a club being knocked out or not - and could even determine the eventual Wembley winners."

The last-eight encounters of the League Cup take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Leicester City and Sunderland hosting Manchester City and Chelsea respectively, Manchester United visiting Stoke City and managerless Tottenham entertaining West Ham.