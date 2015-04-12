A-League: Melbourne City 0 Wellington Phoenix 0

Seeking to respond to successive 3-0 losses at home in their last two matches, Ernie Merrick's side had a Nathan Burns penalty saved and spurned some opportunities at AAMI Park.

Wellington were awarded a spot-kick for Safuwan Baharudin's foul on Louis Fenton. Burns though, who was otherwise excellent throughout the first half, sent the tamest of efforts straight at Tando Velaphi.

Jonatan Germano's audacious attempt to lob Glen Moss from long range and Robert Koren's vicious effort from distance, tipped over by the goalkeeper, were highlight of a strong start from the hosts.

Germano, Koren and substitute David Williams all had great chances to break the deadlock after the break, but either missed the target or found Moss unbeatable between the posts.

The result means Wellington finish the round in fifth place, level on points with Adelaide United and one behind league leaders Melbourne Victory and second-placed Sydney FC.