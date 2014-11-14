A-League: Newcastle Jets 0 Brisbane Roar 4

The Roar visited Newcastle Jets having lost all of their opening four fixtures of the new campaign, but Henrique's hat-trick inspired them to a comprehensive 4-0 victory at Hunter Stadium.

Henrique was only introduced to the fray on 36 minutes - replacing the injured Jean Carlos Solorzano after starting the match on the bench - but was in superb form to lift the pressure on under-fire coach Mike Mulvey.

The sides went in all-square at the break, but it took Silva just four minutes after the restart to break the deadlock with a close-range tap in.

Mulvey's side had a perfect opportunity to double their advantage with a penalty just after the hour, but Dimitri Petratos' spot-kick was saved by Mark Birighitti.

Petratos' miss mattered little, though, as Steven Lustica's first A-League goal of the season made it 2-0 soon after, before Henrique fired home from outside the area to make the points safe with 20 minutes to play.

The Brazilian was not finished there, however, and he rounded off a brilliant individual display with his third of the game in injury time.

The win lifts Brisbane off the foot of the table, while Newcastle's wait for a first victory of the season goes on.