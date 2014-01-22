League One Preview: Bees, Wolves face home tests

Just seven League One matches will be played this weekend, with regular commitments disrupted due to the fourth round of the FA Cup, which Coventry City, Preston North End, Port Vale, Stevenage and Sheffield United are involved in.

Current leaders Leyton Orient were scheduled to play Stevenage, but will not be in action, allowing Brentford a chance to overcome the one-point deficit and go top.

Mark Warburton's men are unbeaten in their last 15 league matches – of which 13 have been wins – but were held to a 1-1 draw at Walsall last week.

That result, coupled with Orient's 2-1 win at strugglers Crewe Alexandra, saw Brentford drop to second.

But goalscorer Clayton Donaldson is positive his side will return to winning form at the first attempt against mid-table Gillingham.

"Teams show us more respect and work harder off the ball with our current run," Donaldson told the club's official website.

"It's natural that teams will do (that). You have done well to get where you are and earned the respect.

"We are in a great position. It is in our hands. If we do the job, we will be alright."

Donaldson has scored 14 goals this season and will hopeful of netting against a Gillingham side who have kept just one clean sheet in their last 17 league games on the road.

Wolves will look to keep the pressure on the top two when they welcome a resurgent Bristol City outfit on Saturday.

Kenny Jackett's side sit five points behind Orient but can close the gap with victory against a City side who are unbeaten in five, despite sitting 23rd in the table.

Wolves won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Ashton Gate in August thanks to Matt Doherty's 85th-minute winner.

Rotherham United and Peterborough United will look to consolidate their play-off places with wins over Crawley Town and Oldham Athletic respectively.

Peterborough suffered a 4-3 defeat against Notts County in one of two games on Tuesday, with Crewe beating MK Dons 2-0 in the evening's other fixture.

In this weekend's other games, Swindon Town host Shrewsbury Town, who will have Michael Jackson in caretaker charge following Graham Turner's departure, while Tranmere Rovers face Crewe and in-form Notts County meet Walsall.