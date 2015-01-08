League One Preview: Oldham look to move on

The League One club have been the subject of strong criticism in certain quarters this week, having expressed a willingness to offer convicted rapist Evans a route back into professional football.

Chairman Simon Corney said there was an "80 per cent chance" of Oldham signing Evans on Wednesday.

However, the move has since fallen through, with Oldham confirming on Thursday that they had pulled the plug on a deal for the striker due to "unbearable pressure", including "vile and abusive threats, some including death threats, which have been made to our fans, sponsors and staff".

Oldham, who sit 14th in the table, face Doncaster - the team immediately below them - having lost their last four matches in all competitions.

Doncaster, in contrast, are unbeaten in four after holding league leaders Bristol City to a 1-1 draw in the FA Cup on Saturday.

That third-round tie saw Steve Cotterill's side fall a game behind in the league and opened the door for Swindon Town to go top.

Despite only picking up a point at Fleetwood Town, Swindon went top on goal difference, but the Ashton Gate outfit will be eager to make short work of reclaiming pole position when they face Notts County at home this weekend.

On-loan City forward Matt Smith will approach Saturday's match full of confidence, having scored all of his side's goals in a 4-2 win at Gillingham in the first leg of the Football League Trophy Southern Area final on Wednesday.

Notts County have been on a dismal run of late and have slipped from the play-off positions after six matches without a win.

Swindon's bid to keep hold of first place sees them head to Coventry City on Monday, while third-placed Preston North End will be out to build on their FA Cup victory over Norwich City.

Simon Grayson's men were 2-0 winners against their Championship opponents on Saturday, and head to fellow giant-killers Sheffield United this weekend.

The Bramall Lane outfit claimed a memorable 3-0 win at Premier League side QPR to book their place in the fourth round, but are without a league win since November 15.

MK Dons can keep up the heat on the top three with a win at Crawley Town, while Bradford City - unbeaten in 10 in all competitions - are at home to Rochdale, who beat Nottingham Forest in the cup.

At the other end of the table, Yeovil Town's focus returns to the fight for survival following their glamour tie against Manchester United, and head to Barnsley this weekend.

Colchester United are one point off the foot of League One and visit Peterborough United, while fellow strugglers Crewe Alexandra are at home to Gillingham

In the weekend's remaining fixtures, Chesterfield will be hoping to climb into the play-off positions with victory over Port Vale, Leyton Orient can build on their first back-to-back wins of the season against Fleetwood, and Walsall entertain Scunthorpe United.