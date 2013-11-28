League One Preview: Two clubs without managers

Crawley's Richie Barker was the first to go on Wednesday, with Sean O'Driscoll's tenure at Ashton Gate called to an end the following day.

Barker's fate was sealed by a seven-match winless run and Town will now look to get back to winning ways against second-bottom Crewe Alexandra, who are themselves without a victory in six.

The timing of O'Driscoll's dismissal raised a few more eyebrows as City appeared to be turning the corner, having lost just one of their last six league games.

However, they remain in the relegation zone and face a tricky trip to third-placed Preston North End this weekend.

Wolves and Leyton Orient have broken away from the chasing pack in recent weeks but face very different challenges this weekend.

Leaders Wolves, unbeaten in 11, head to a Peterborough United side whose challenge is fading fast after a run of five consecutive defeats, but they nonetheless occupy a top-five spot.

Struggling Sheffield United are Orient's visitors, with Nigel Clough's side seeking just their second away victory of an unexpectedly poor campaign so far.

Rock-bottom Notts County will bid for a first win in five when Uwe Rosler's Brentford visit Meadow Lane, while play-off chasing Rotherham United welcome a Gillingham outfit with four wins from their last six.

Coventry City make the trip to MK Dons in a fixture that is likely to entertain, with a combined total of 124 goals having been scored in matches involving the two this season.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Stevenage host Shrewsbury Town, Carlisle United head to Swindon Town, Tranmere Rovers welcome Colchester United, and Walsall entertain Port Vale.

In Sunday's only game, sixth-placed Bradford City travel to Boundary Park to take on Oldham Athletic.